Action Bronson’s New Balance 990v6 Releases This Week

Action Bronson’s much-anticipated New Balance sneaker collaboration is finally releasing soon.

After initially teasing the project last year, the Queens rapper has confirmed on Instagram that his Baklava x New Balance 990v6 collab will be released before week’s end. In the post, it shows a video graphic of the shoe encapsulated within various vehicles of transport.

Action Bronson’s Baklava x New Balance 990v6 dons a neon green mesh upper that’s offset by brown suede overlay panels as well as metallic silver hits on the ‘N’ logos on the sides and on the eyelets. The sneaker also features special Baklava branding on the tongue that’s infused within the 990v6 logo while purple shoelaces are attached at the midfoot. Completing the look is a blue FuelCell-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

Action Bronson also confirmed on Instagram that Aime Leon Dore founder and New Balance Made in USA’s creative director Teddy Santis assisted with the design of the Baklava x New Balance 990v6.

“This is a preview of the Baklava/New Balance collection my brother @teddysantis helped me make to enhance your entire situation. Performance enhancing clothing. More details ASAP,” Action Bronson wrote for the Instagram caption of a previous post showcasing his New Balance 990v6 collab.

Action Bronson’s Baklava x New Balance 990v6 collab will be released on Friday at specializinginlife.com. Fans who are interested in acquiring a pair are urged to sign up via the website to be notified about the drop. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has yet to be announced.