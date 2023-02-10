A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 Collabs Are Reportedly Dropping This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collaboration between A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand may be in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Soleretriever revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Atlanta-bred boutique and Michael Jordan’s namesake brand have come together to deliver a pair of Air Jordan 5 collabs arriving before year’s end.

At the time of publication, the sneaker project has yet to be confirmed by the parties that are reportedly involved, while leaked imagery of the purported sneakers has yet to surface on social media. According to the leaker account, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 will wear a sail or black-based color scheme, but is offset by burgundy hits on the tongue, lace locks, and midsole. The looks are expected to be completed with translucent outsoles.

Prior to early info about the purported A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 surfacing on social media, the two entities have come together to deliver a collaborative Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3, and Air Jordan 4. There are also reports that a pair of A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 colorways that are reportedly releasing this year.

According to @Soleretriever on Instagram, the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 “Black” and “Light Bone” styles are expected to hit retail this holiday season for $225 each. At the time of publication, the collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” colorway is reportedly making its way back to retailers next month.