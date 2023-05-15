Bape and Adidas Are Dropping Two Camo-Covered Forum Collabs Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Adidas has tapped A Bathing Ape (Bape) for its next sneaker collaboration.

Hot on the heels of dropping their Campus collab in March, the sportswear giant and the famed streetwear label have announced they will deliver their latest Forum Low before week’s end.

The next project from the longtime partners will include two camo-covered iterations of the classic Forum Low sneaker including in green and blue makeups. The sneakers feature a white-based leather upper that’s blue or green camo print throughout the overlay panels. The respective blue or green hues decorate the silhouette’s traditional Three Stripes branding on the sides, while gold details appear on the tongue tag and on the lace jewel.

“2023 marks the arrival of both Bape’s 30th anniversary and the 20th anniversary of the enduring partnership between the Japanese brand and Adidas Originals. Continuing their year-long celebrations, Bape and the Trefoil have joined forces once again to reimagine the iconic Forum 84 Low silhouette,” Adidas wrote for the product description.

The latest Bape x Adidas Forum collabs will be released on Saturday at Adidas.com, the Confirmed app, and at select Adidas stockists. At the time of writing, retail pricing for the sneakers has yet to be announced.

The Bape x Adidas Forum Low in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Bape x Adidas Forum Low in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Bape x Adidas Forum Low in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Bape x Adidas Forum Low in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

About the Author

Victor Deng is a contributing writer for Footwear News, where he covers the latest footwear releases ranging from athletic footwear worn in various sports categories to lifestyle sneakers.