Under Armour Celebrates Pride 2023 With New Rainbow-Infused Footwear & Apparel Collection

Under Armour is one of many footwear brands celebrating 2023 Pride Month.

The sportswear company’s collection of pride-infused wears includes an array of apparel from logo short-sleeved tees and tanks to rainbow-printed sports bras and coordinating shorts. Arguably, the star of the collection is the footwear selection, which allows lovers of the brand to wear their identity out loud and proud.

Under Armour Unisex UA “Flow Dynamic” Pride training shoes. CREDIT: Under Armour

Festive styles include Under Armour’s Unisex “Flow Dynamic” Pride training shoes constructed of breathable black IntelliKnit uppers with rainbow striping or the UA Hovr™ Phantom 3 Slip crafted of flexible knitted uppers with external heel counter for added stability and plush rainbow soles.

Under Armour Unisex UA HOVR™ Phantom 3 Slip Pride shoes. CREDIT: Under Armour

Also featured in the collection are a causal slip-on pair of white Unisex “Ansa Elevate” Pride slides made of a unique “nest” design with soft plush liner for top-of-foot comfort with multicolored accents all along the inside and perforated straps for added breathability. All of the footwear in the collection ranges in price from $40 to $140 depending on the preferred style.

Unisex UA “Ansa Elevate” Pride slides. CREDIT: Under Armour

Accessories featured in the collection include a Pride trucker hat in black and white made of mesh paneling with rainbow UA logo detailing. Wristbands, a water bottle, a bucket hat, a fanny pack and whimsical rainbow lens sunglasses are also just a few of the many accessories carried in their 2023 Pride line.

Each year, Under Armour partners with local and global organizations dedicated to uplifting and upholding the LGBTQIA+ community. This is part of their year-round initiative to continually support diversity and inclusion.

The shoe giant partnered with professional Australian soccer player and advocate and member of the LGBTQIA+ community Chloe Logarzo to take their “Stand for Equality” efforts on and off the pitch at Sydney WorldPride to promote and advocate for LGBTQIA+ issues.

Under Armour’s 2023 Pride collection is available to shop now on their website.

PHOTOS: Take a look at Under Armour’s “Modern Sport” collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.