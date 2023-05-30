Ugg Releases Rainbow Camouflage-Print Slippers and Colorful Apparel for Pride 2023

Ugg is celebrating 2023 Pride with an all-new colorful collection of apparel, accessories and footwear.

The brand released a limited edition assortment of its products in a funky rainbow camouflage colorway to celebrate the season.

Arguably one of the stars of the capsule collection is Ugg’s classic “Tazz” slipper featuring unisex maximalist rainbow Jacquard-printed uppers, printed textile, rear pull tab, Ugg’s Tasman braid along with a mix of 60% upcycled wool and 40% lyocell vamp lining that gives the footwear a plush and supported feel with every step.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection. CREDIT: Ugg

A heat-embossed Ugg logo brandishes the footwear and a Sugar Sole EVA outsole finishes the set, giving the set a cushy vibe. The footwear retails for $140 and comes in a wide range of sizes.

Sugar Sole is a responsible compound made using sugarcane foam that allows the brand to reduce dependency on fossil fuels by replacing petroleum-based ethylene, or a Treadlite by UGG™ outsole.

Other than footwear, the collection also has gender-neutral apparel including their faux-fur “Olympia” hoodie, crossbody “Janey” bag, and matching bralette and biker short set. Each piece features its camo print all throughout along with Ugg’s logo. Many if not all pieces in the collection are crafted with sustainable materials.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection. CREDIT: Ugg

In celebration of Pride Month, Ugg will be donating to the nonprofit It Gets Better Project. It Gets Better Project aims to improve the lives of LGBTQ+ youth by utilizing compelling storytelling, educational activities, and community-building efforts. Ugg is donating $125,000 to provide year-round support.

Ugg 2023 Pride Collection. CREDIT: Ugg

Ugg is just one of the many brands getting in on the 2023 Pride Month action. Top names like American Eagle, Reebok, Converse, Puma, Nordstrom, Khols, Disney, Hunter Boots, Target and Under Armour, have created collections inspired by the joyful season and the colors associated with it.

Ugg’s 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.