Tretorn’s Retro ‘Rawlins’ Sneakers Go Viral With $24.99 Price Point at Costco

Tretorn sneakers are going viral on social media, thanks to Costco.

The brand’s retro-inspired ladies “Rawlins” style has made waves throughout Instagram, citing its wallet-friendly $24.99 price point.

Tretorn’s “Rawlins” tennis sneaker. CREDIT: Costco

Coming in white and green and pink and green colorways, the lightweight footwear features a lightly cushioned footbed with a padded collar, lace-up closures, suede and leather uppers and non-slip rubber outsoles that give the footwear a cushy and reliable finish. The sneaker comes in a wide range of whole and half sizes and is available at Costco both in-store and online.

Tretorn’s “Rawlins” sneakers are also available for purchase on Saks Fifth Ave., Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Anthropologie, Amazon and of course Tretorn’s website. What sets Costco apart from Tretorn’s own stock of the shoe is the brand’s original $85 dollar price tag. Amazon sells the shoe for between $46 and $75 depending on the colorway and size, making Costco’s price tag for the footwear the most inexpensive.

According to shoppers, the sneaker is youthful and endlessly versatile, no matter the colorway or size, perfect for those with wide feet.

“Cute sneakers at an AMAZING deal!” wrote @costcohiddengems on Instagram. “Another crazy good Costco deal!!!” said @costcohotfinds.

Others claim the style is true to size and cushion the feet when put to the test on long walks. Overall, the general consensus is that the shoe is a steal given its price point and comfort.

Beyond their “Rawlins” tennis sneaker, Tretorn also has a diverse line of men, women and children’s sneakers along with an array of bags and comfy cozy outerwear perfect for those colder months.

Tretorn was founded in Helsingborg, Sweden, in 1891 and celebrates both style and practicality with the creation of all of its products. In 1896, five years after their start, Tretorn produced 1 million pairs of galoshes in Helsingborg and in 1900, they produced their first sneakers.

