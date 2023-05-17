Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Menswear Feminine Twists With Peekaboo Bra & Hidden Heels at Webby Awards 2023

Tracee Ellis Ross showed up in style to the 2023 Webby Awards held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City last night.

Undoubtedly turning heads as she hit the red carpet ahead of the show, the “Black-ish” star donned a chic black blazer layered on top of a timeless white button-down shirt. She wore the blazer open with her collared shirt unbuttoned, giving a glimpse of a black bra underneath, and tucked the shirt into a black maxi skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, the slipped into a pair of pointy black leather boots featuring a slouchy design with an over-the-knee silhouette that skimmed her thighs. The 50-year-old actress tied her menswear-inspired look together with chunky gold hoop earrings and a black leather bag.

Ross — who also hosts Dear Media’s “I Am America” podcast — was honored with the Special Achievement Award for “her ingenious use of the Internet to share multidimensional stories of belonging, increase Black representation in the beauty industry, and serve as a constant, positive force on the Internet.”

🗣️You aint seen nothing yet 🗣️@traceeellisross accepts the Webby Special Achievement Award at the 27th Annual Webby Awards.#TraceeEllisRoss #Webbys pic.twitter.com/NSpcd3VCrN — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 16, 2023

In terms of fashion, the Emmy-winning actress has been gravitating toward black color palettes of late. Attending the 2023 Amazon NewFronts on May 1, the Pattern Beauty hair brand founder hit the stage in another eye-catching black outfit teamed with unique white block heels.

(L-R) Alan Moss and Tracee Ellis Ross speak onstage at Amazon NewFronts 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 1, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Amazon

Always one to watch on and off the red carpet, Ross works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch. When it comes to footwear, her closet is full of covetable styles, ranging from pumps to sandals and boots from top brands like Versace, Christian Louboutin and Gucci.

