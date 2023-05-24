Toms Joins Pride Celebration With Rainbow-Inspired Alpargata Shoes & Slides for Unity Collection 2023

Toms kicked off pride month with their 2023 Unity Collection.

In the spirit of the season, Toms created rainbow-imbued styles of some of their most iconic silhouettes meant to be worn proudly. The collection features a colorful range of footwear including their cloud-like “Mallow” slide and rainbow-striped Alpargata and Alp Fwd shoes crafted of canvas.

Toms’ 2023 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Toms

Toms’ ultra comfy slides and canvas shoes are available in a wide range of men’s and women’s sizes for around $60.

Toms’ 2023 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Toms

The cushy slide style is comprised of padded uppers and thick ombre rainbow straps with walkable thick white platform soles.

Both the slip-on Alpargata and Alp Fwd Unity styles are reminiscent of Toms’ classic design with the inclusion of removable insoles and elastic gore that allows for ease of wear. The styles differ from Toms’ regular silhouette thanks to the rainbow colorway present in striping all over the shoes and in small doses on the inside and in playful embroidered trim on the edges.

Toms’ 2023 Unity Collection. CREDIT: Toms

The collection also includes show-stopping accessories including two styles of whimsical Bellini and Fitzpatrick sunglasses with rainbow frames along with a three-pack of their comfortable and breathable no-show socks featuring eye-catching rainbow-inspired colorways. The accessories retail for around $28 to $80.

The collection is available to purchase now on Toms’ website.

In years past, Toms‘ Unity Collection has included revamped versions of their pre-existing shoe silhouettes like their Baja and Alpargata styles. Much like their 2023 collection, their footwear was previously re-upped in pride-infused styles including rainbow tie-dye and whimsical font-centric “Love Wins” designs that were made for anyone and everyone regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

Toms helps support the LGBTQ+ community year-round by partnering with organizations like Brave Trails, a youth-focused summer camp that runs a mental health program tailored to the young people they serve.

