A Look Back at Tina Turner’s Iconic Chuck Taylor All Star Commercial

Following legendary musician Tina Turner’s death on Wednesday, many fans are taking a fond look back at her storied career, which also featured a list of fashion campaigns and commercials.

Although she was a huge fan of Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik on stage, the Queen of Rock & Roll was also spotted on numerous casual occasions sporting sneakers, including Converse. In fact, the “Proud Mary” songstress was featured in a 1988 All Star commercial for the launch of the footwear brand in Brazil, while she was on her Break Every Rule Tour in South America, sponsored by none other than All Star.

Produced by Agnelo Pacheco Criação & Propaganda agency, the commercial saw Turner clad in black and white Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers, a long-standing staple for many stars past and present.

“During my show, I wear the little boots that became famous,” said Turner in the commercial. “But off stage, I like to be comfortable and free. Look at the tennis I wear. All Star. I love All Star. All Star is young and fun!” In 2023, the sneaker retails for $65.00.

Turner passed at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland from an unspecified illness. Turner is survived by her husband Erwin Bach, as well as her adopted sons Michael Turner and Ike Turner, Jr.

The news broke on the legendary singer’s Instagram page on Wednesday. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” a statement read on the musician’s Instagram page. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

PHOTOS: Take a look at some of Tina Turner’s most iconic looks over her historic career.

