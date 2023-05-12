One Pair of Shoes, 12 Countries: How a TikTok Creator Went Viral After Finding the ‘Best Travel Shoes Ever’ for Her Euro Trip

If you’re planning a vacation this summer, there are a lot of things to consider. One of them is the best footwear choice for your trip. Travel and lifestyle TikToker Meghan Pruitt has a suggestion for you.

Pruitt went viral on social media, after revealing her favorite shoe to wear while exploring new cities. She visited 12 different countries all over Europe and, according to her, she wore a pair of all-white Dr. Scholl’s Time Off platform sneakers “every single day.”

“They went with all my outfits and my feet rarely hurt even though I was walking a ton.,” said Pruitt in her video. “Literally wore them everywhere.”

Constructed out of faux-white leather, the shoes have platform soles and white lace-up closures. What sets them apart from other sporty sneakers however are the anti-microbial and anti-odor Insole Technology inserts, that feature anatomical cushioning providing the wearer with comfort and support.

Related 'I Just Shut My Mouth and Go to Therapy:' Charli and Dixie D'Amelio on Mental Health and Supporting Rising Stars on TikTok The D'Amelio Family Is Coming for Shoes -- And Banking on Their Millions of Followers to Make Them Go Viral Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Blond Hair With Sheer Sparkling Skirt & Heels

A majority of Dr. Scholl’s footwear is crafted with the same technology to create that same cushioned effect that can, in turn, treat a variety of foot, knee, lower back, leg and hip conditions – as well as some skin conditions.

Dr. Scholl’s “Time Off” platform shoes. CREDIT: Dr. Scholl's

Beyond the white colorway, the sneakers also come in gray, black, “Vapor Gray” and Champagne Beige. Among other things, the TikToker claimed that the shoes were easy to clean even after heavy usage.

“I was hesitant about getting these before I left for my trip and I am so glad that I went with them,” said Pruitt.

The Time Off platform sneaker retails for $70.00 and is available for purchase on Dr. Scholl’s website, along with other large retailer’s sites like DSW, Famous Footwear and Shoe Carnival.

PHOTOS: Take a look at these 12 travel-friendly shoes for kids.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.