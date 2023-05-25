Sandy Liang Gives Mary Jane Flats the See-Through Treatment With New Mesh Style

Adding to the ever-growing list of new shoes coming out in 2023, Sandy Liang has dropped a new mary jane style to fulfill fans of the brand’s coquette girl fantasies.

Crafted of a uniquely see-through mesh, the footwear was launched on Linag’s website on May 18 in three distinct colorways including black, sand and pink. The shoes are comprised of silver buckle closures with padded leather footbeds for comfort along with leather soles all stacked atop short 9mm leather block heels.

Sandy Liang MJ Mesh Mary Jane in pink. CREDIT: Sandy Liang

The revamped mary jane is available on the Sandy Liang website for $425, regardless of color, in a wide range of sizes.

Although the silhouette of the shoe is not new, it capitalizes on the ever-popular coquette trend that is taking the fashion world by storm. The aesthetic is described as hyper-feminine. Think bows, lace, pearls and pink.

Related 28 Cute Summer Sandals for Women to Fit Every Style and Budget Industry Experts Talk Spring '24 Trends Ahead of June's FFANY Market Week Naomi Watts Buckles into Mary Jane Pumps and Jet-Black Crochet at Dior's Resort 2024 Show

The trend is based upon pre-existing subcultures that have been around for a long time even before the aesthetic received a name. The coquette girl aesthetic can be found in many top brands from Cecilie Bahnsen and Simone Rocha to Marc Jacobs and Asics among others.

Sandy Liang MJ Mesh Mary Jane in sand. CREDIT: Sandy Liang

Launched in 2014 in Chinatown New York, Sandy Liang focuses on girly and flouncy oversized silhouettes, drawing inspiration from the founder and brand’s namesake Sandy Linag’s Chinese roots. The designer brand took off in 2019 following the creation of their leopard-printed fleece which took New York Fashion Week by storm. Since then, the brand has been stocked in major retailers like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. Sandy Liang has also worked with the likes of Target, Vans, Subu, SSENSE and Wildflower Cases among others.

Sandy Liang MJ Mesh Mary Jane in black. CREDIT: Sandy Liang

The brand also recently collaborated with Salomon on two new sneaker designs inspired by Chinese grandmothers and their footwear choices. Sandy Liang was conceptualized after Liang graduated from the design program at Parsons in 2013.

PHOTOS: See Forever 21 x Nine West’s shoe collection.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.