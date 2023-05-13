Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wows in Corset Gown & Stockings at ‘Fast X’ Premiere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at Universal Pictures’ premiere of “Fast X” at Colosseo in Rome on Friday. The model attended with her husband and “Fast X” cast member, Jason Statham.

The runway regular was clad in a black asymmetrical gown from Dolce & Gabbana comprised of a see-through corseted bodice and a singular sleeve. The dress also featured a floor-sweeping skirt with a daring side slit. Layered underneath her dress, Huntington-Whiteley wore black mesh tights.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: WireImage

On the footwear front, Huntington-Whiteley donned a pair of coordinating jet black strappy sandal heels. The shoes were constructed out of shiny patent leather with rounded toes and thin secure straps that kept the footwear in place. Stiletto heels finished the set.

Huntington-Whiteley’s a top fashion and beauty figure, previously facing campaigns for brands including Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch. The ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel has also been a popular model on international runways, regularly walking for Prada, Balmain, Valentino, Oscar de la Renta and more top labels during Fashion Month.

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

However, the star’s talents extend far beyond modeling. Huntington-Whiteley’s previously collaborated on capsule lines with Hunting Season and Autograph lingerie. The fashion star has also delved into acting through roles in films like “Mad Max: Fury Road.” She’s additionally exhibited her tastes for classic style and modern beauty looks for her own lifestyle website, Rose Inc., and launched her own clean beauty brand, Rose. Inc.

“Fast X” is an action-adventure film from the”Fast and Furious” franchise. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. The film is set to release on May 19 and features a stand-out cast including Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham attend the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: WireImage

