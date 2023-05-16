Rachel Brosnahan Walks On Gold in Gilded Snakeskin Pumps & Purple Power Suit for ‘The View’

Rachel Brosnahan sat down for an interview on an episode of “The View,” which aired yesterday on ABC. Brosnahan spoke about working on the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the impact the role had on her life.

Brosnahan donned a lavender suit comprised of a tailored and slim fitted structural blazer with shallow pockets and gold and lavender button detailing on the talk show. The pastel outerwear was worn along with matching trousers with an equally tailored fit.

Rachel Brosnahan leaving “The View” in New York on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

Accessorizing her ensemble, Brosnahan sported small silver hoops, offering her look a dainty touch. The “House of Cards” star wore her dark brown tresses all gathered up into a slick top knot.

On her feet, Brosnahan shined bright in a pair of golden snakeskin-embossed pumps. The gilded footwear featured sharp pointed toes with crackly textural snakeskin uppers and neutral soles and 4-inch stiletto heels to finish the look.

Brosnahan’s set, making for a walkable height boost. The shiny shoes took the thespian’s look up a notch, reflecting the gold detailing on her blazer.

A closer look at Rachel Brosnahan’s shoes. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Brosnahan’s shoes are sleek and sharp. The “Burn Country” actress often wears pointed-toe pumps or platform heels from brands like Christian Louboutin, Magda Butrym, Tamara Mellon and Jimmy Choo. Ankle boots by Miu Miu, Freda Salvador and Fabrizio Viti are also one of her go-to styles for off-duty looks.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a character who has everything she has ever wanted — the perfect husband, two kids and an elegant apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. Her seemingly idyllic life takes a surprising turn when she discovers a hidden talent she didn’t previously know she had — stand-up comedy. Season five of the hit comedy-drama is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rachel Brosnahan leaving “The View” in New York on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: splash / SplashNews.com

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.