Naomi Campbell Shines at Cannes Film Festival 2023 in Sequined Silver Celine Gown & Bow-Topped Heels

Naomi Campbell attended the “Jeanne du Barry” screening and opening ceremony red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival today in Cannes, France.

The British supermodel was clad in a silver sequined Celine gown with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping skirt. The garment also featured a swirling midsection that was gathered in such a way that it created movement, drawing the eye down the front of the dress.

Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Accessorizing her look, Campbell donned a pair of silver and diamond-encrusted arm cuffs worn with chic white shades with black lenses.

As for footwear, the runway regular matched her dress, stepping out in metallic silver peep-toe platform sandal heels. The style was comprised of height-boosting platform soles and dainty bow-topped toes.

A closer look at Naomi Campbell’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes down to footwear, Campbell’s shoe style ranges from sleek sky-high styles to practical digs. You’ll most likely find the legendary supermodel wearing flats or platform sandals — or even a sharp set of pointed-toe pumps for dressier occasions.

Known for her impeccable style, Campbell’s shoes often complement her garments in a matching or neutral tone. Campbell is exemplary of timeless style and a wealth of fashion knowledge, making her a perfect candidate to spearhead a gala of this nature.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France.



Naomi Campbell attends the “Jeanne du Barry” Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

