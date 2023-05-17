Meghan Markle Walks on Gold in Johanna Ortiz Dress & Tom Ford Ice Pick Heels at Women of Vision Awards with Prince Harry

In gilded fashions, Meghan Markle attended 2023 Women of Vision Awards held at at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York yesterday. The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by her husband Prince Harry.

For the occasion, Markle donned a strapless Johanna Ortiz “Ideal Universe” midi dress in gold featuring a scalloped texture with a high-shine finish and bodycon fit. The garment also featured a zipper closure, a diamond-shaped cut-out just below the bodice as well as a lengthy front-facing slit that gave Markle’s silhouette dimension.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

The original dress included thin shoulder straps, however, the garment was altered to offer a more daring and trend-forward appearance.

On the accessories front, the “Dater’s Handbook” actress toted a Carolina Herrera “Metropolitan Insignia” box bag in yellow an embossed floral print worn with a yellow gold Cartier “Love” bracelet.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

Bringing on the bling, Markle also styled a diamond-encrusted bracelet worn with mini silver studded hoops. As for her hair, the royal family member’s tresses were parted to one side and styled in waves down her shoulder.

Flattering her feet, Markle stepped into a pair of Tom Ford lizard-printed padlock sandal heels. The pair was comprised of metallic reptilian-embossed uppers with rounded toes and thin but sturdy straps that wound around the ankles and laid across the tops of Markle’s toes.

The designer shoes also featured gold hardware that included buckle detailing along with a small lock and key that hung from each ankle strap. Thanks to the animal-printed uppers, the shiny detailing in her dress was effortlessly translated into her footwear.

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

Tom Ford metallic lizard-print padlock sandals. CREDIT: Tom Ford

As previously stated, one of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels. When off-duty, her streamlined, versatile style also incorporates Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and Hunter boots.

(L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images Ms. Foundation for

Tom Ford Metallic Lizard-Print Lock High-Heel Sandals

