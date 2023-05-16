Meghan Markle Observes Mental Health Awareness Month in Aquazzura Pumps With Prince Harry

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Meghan Markle visited AHA! Santa Barbara, Calif., yesterday to learn firsthand about this generation’s experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being. Markle was joined by her husband Prince Harry.

The “Remember Me” star was clad in a simple but sophisticated all-black ensemble comprised of an Another Tomorrow ribbed knit top worn in tandem with a “Rafferty” midi-length skirt from Lafayette 148 New York.

Markle’s knitted top was long-sleeved with a high neck while her skirt was high-waisted and form-fitting, giving the Duchess of Sussex a streamlined look.

Going gold, the “Dater’s Handbook” actress donned a gilded ‘The Clarity Retreat’ necklace fastened to a sparkling gemstone worn with a yellow gold Cartier bracelet. The royal family member wore her deep brown tresses in voluminous curls, parted down the middle.

Markle flattered her feet in a pair of sleek nude “Purist 105” pointed-toe pumps from Aquazzura. The sharp shoes were constructed out of Nappa leather, hence the high-shine finish, with knife-like pointed toes. The set was finished with thin but sturdy 4-inch stiletto heels, offering Markle a conservative and walkable height boost.

Aquazzura ‘Purist 105’ nude pointed-toe pumps. CREDIT: Aquazzura

Pumps like Markle’s are favored for their timeless shape and versatility. Black, brown and nude-toned styles crafted from leather and suede are a wardrobe staple, released in collections year-round — like new spring styles from brands including Christian Louboutin, Sam Edelman, Arezzo and Coach.

One of Markle’s go-to shoe styles is pointed-toe pumps, which she wears in neutral and tonal hues from Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik, Aquazzura and more top labels.

PHOTOS: See some of Meghan Markle’s best shoe style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.