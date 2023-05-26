Capcom Officially Licensed Sneakers & Slippers Inspired by Mega Man’s Iconic Footwear

Japanese gaming company Capcom has officially licensed “Mega Man” footwear sure to please video game fans everywhere.

Inspired by the series’ robotic main character aptly named Mega Man, the official Mega Man shoe collection is made to look like his instantly recognizable bright blue boots which he wears throughout the franchise.

Mega Man sneakers and slippers. CREDIT: Capcom

The boot’s cartoonish motif was translated into high-top sneaker and plush slipper styles complete with nostalgic Mega Man motifs in that same signature bright blue. The sneakers are comprised of dark and light blue hues with lace-up closures and textural ribbed detailing along with multiple depictions of Mega Man’s likeness on the front and sides of each shoe.

Related Crocs x Sonic the Hedgehog Collaboration Has Supersonic Jibbitz Collection With Knuckles, Tails & More Sega Favorites RG Barry CEO Bob Mullaney on Turning Dearfoams Into a Lifestyle Brand & Pursuing New Acquisitions Kristin Cavallari Poses in Polka Dot Lingerie and Red Crocodile Slippers for L'Officiel India

Similarly, the slippers feature a bulky silhouette made of a cozy light blue fabric shaped exactly like the video game protagonist’s boots. The casual footwear also includes an 8-bit Mega Man motif on the side, along with the game franchises logo in impactful blue and red font.

Fans won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the official Mega Man footwear. The sneakers are priced at $60 and are set to launch on Aug. 14, while the slippers are just $30 and launch on June 23.

Both the sneakers and slippers come in a myriad of adult and children’s sizes. In the past, Capcom has also licensed Mega Man helmets and gloves also inspired by Mega Man’s iconic in-game outfit. As of right now, neither item is available for purchase.

Many footwear brands have created footwear inspired by Mega Man including Asics. is a Japanese science fiction video game franchise created by Capcom, starring a series of robot characters each known by the moniker “Mega Man.” Capcom is responsible for a multitude of popular video game franchises including Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Devil May Cry.

PHOTOS: See how celebrities style slippers.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.