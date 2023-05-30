Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks Unleashes Exploding Superkick in Air Jordan 1 ‘Next Chapter’ Sneakers at AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks slipped into some stylish footwear for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view wrestling event on May 28.

Matt and his brother, Nick Jackson, teamed with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page to battle the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Matt and Nick Jackson ultimately lost the bout, following Konosuke Takeshita siding with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Although fans enjoyed seeing the guys go head-to-head for the championship title, they couldn’t help but notice Matt Jackson’s footwear choice. In a viral video, the professional wrestler did an exploding superkick to save his brother Nick from Jon Moxley’s submission hold.

Matt completed the move in the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Next Chapter” sneakers. The style features a collaborative colorway tied to the animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which is set to release in June.

The Young Bucks shared a photo of the sneaker after the fight on Twitter.

A play on the original Chicago colorway, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Next Chapter” sneaker features a white leather upper with black patent leather on the collar and Swoosh. Scarlet overlays are composed of a patchwork mix of different textures and prints — a pieced-together design that nods to the multidimensional Spiderman universe. A retro Wings logo is stamped on the lateral collar flap, while a woven Nike tag decorates the nylon tongue. The high-top rides on a rubber cupsole that pairs aged sidewalls with a crimson semi-translucent rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 “Next Chapter” was one of the most anticipated releases from Jordan Brand this month. The shoes are currently available on retail sites like StockX and Goat.

“You don’t need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s. You know, the ones seen on Miles in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ exclusively in theaters this June. This fresh take on the iconic Chicago colorway boasts a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede. The world is waiting, so step on in,” Jordan Brand wrote for the SNKRS product description.

