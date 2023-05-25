According to Lululemon, its shoes are designed for women first, using data from one million Volumental foot scans and four years of research, so they have a better feel and fit for the female foot. Each sneaker style is crafted with a grippy sole, so you feel comfortable walking or running over everything from rocks to your neighborhood sidewalk.

Lululemon’s women’s-first strategy comes amid a boom in the women’s running category over the last two years. In recent quarters, smaller brands like Brooks and Hoka One One have increasingly taken share from leaders like Nike and Adidas, thanks to their focus on performance and women’s-tailored manufacturing and marketing.