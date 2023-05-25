Lululemon made waves when it debuted its first-ever Blissfeel sneaker last summer.

The athleisure brand has continued to expand its collection by adding a new style to its lineup — the Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe. The new sneaker is the first one from the company that’s designed specifically for trail running.

The Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe. CREDIT: Lululemon

Lululemon’s Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe arrives in five different colorways just in time for the summer 2023 season. The silhouette has lightweight, supportive uppers and features a protective film for added durability. The sneaker also comes with directional traction and a lugged outsole for enhanced grip from road to trail. Tuned foam cushioning softens landings and will spring you forward on every step.

The Blissfeel Trail Running shoe has molded heel support that will create a hugged, secure sensation over uneven surfaces. A firm rubber sole provides rugged traction, so you can step confidently, while soft and springy cushioning bounces you right back.

The Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Running Shoe. CREDIT: Lululemon

Lululemon says that the new sneaker fits true to size, however, those with wide feet should consider ordering a half-size larger. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company offers a free trial, so if you buy them, take them for a stroll around the neighborhood and don’t totally love them, you can return them for a full refund within 30 days.

According to Lululemon, its shoes are designed for women first, using data from one million Volumental foot scans and four years of research, so they have a better feel and fit for the female foot. Each sneaker style is crafted with a grippy sole, so you feel comfortable walking or running over everything from rocks to your neighborhood sidewalk. Lululemon’s women’s-first strategy comes amid a boom in the women’s running category over the last two years. In recent quarters, smaller brands like Brooks and Hoka One One have increasingly taken share from leaders like Nike and Adidas, thanks to their focus on performance and women’s-tailored manufacturing and marketing.

