Lil Nas X Wears Jack Harlow T-Shirt & Suede Combat Boots at ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Premiere

Lil Nas X attended the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” in Hollywood, Calif., yesterday.

The “Holiday” singer was outfitted in a casual ensemble for the occasion, with a black tee depicting Jack Harlow, the film’s leading man, on the front wearing Lil Nas X merch. The cheeky tee was tucked into dress pants in a tailored style with satin button closures and chain detailing that hung from his belt loop.

Lil Nas X attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for 20th Century St

On the footwear front, Nas stepped out in a pair of all-black suede combat boots with a chunky silhouette and rubber soles sat atop short stacked block heels. The set also featured lace-up detailing that offered the shoes a utilitarian feel. Combat boots are well-loved by many celebrities, including Nas. The causal and effortlessly fashionable shoe style has been spotted on the likes of Pedro Pascal, Lizzo, Nina Dobrev, Timothee Chalamet, Ming Lee Simmons and North West among many others.

Related Lil Nas X Gleams in Layered Pearls & Platforms at Chanel's Cruise 2024 Show Lil Nas X's Met Gala Look Includes 6-Inch Syro Heels, Thong & Body Paint on Red Carpet 2023 Paris Jackson Elevates Plaid Cutout Dress With Armored Combat Boots at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

A closer look at Lil Nas X’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for 20th Century St

The “Old Town Road” singer is known for his bold and dynamic styling choices. The Grammy-winning singer is well-known for making dramatic statements on the red carpet, especially in custom, printed, or embellished suits and gowns by designers like Christian Cowan, Richard Quinn, Andrea Rossi and more. These are often paired with jewelry from edgy brands like Mckenzie Liautaud and Austin James Smith.

Lil Nas X attends the premiere of “White Men Can’t Jump” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on May 11, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for 20th Century St

“White Men Can’t Jump” is a comedy film based on a 1992 production of the same name directed by Ron Shelton. The plot centers around two basketball players who are polar opposites. Seemingly miles apart, they find they might have more in common than they first imagined. The film features a stand-out cast of Sinqua Walls, Jack Harlow, Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick and Laura Harrier among others. “White Men Can’t Jump” is set to release on May 19 and will be available to stream on Hulu.

PHOTOS: Check out Lil Was X’s impressive style evolution.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.