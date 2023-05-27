Leni Klum Looks Effortless in ‘Model Off Duty’ Style with Baggy Denim and Black Boots

Leni Klum was spotted taking a walk with friends in New York yesterday.

The model went casual for the occasion, clad in an oversized chunky black turtleneck sweater made of a thick and durable knit. The cozy top was worn with baggy light-wash denim “mom” jeans with wide legs and a slouchy fit that gave her look a simple but “cool girl” and “model off duty” sort of look. Rounding out her look, Klum toted a bright green Goyard shoulder bag worn with diamond studs. The young fashionista styled her hair in a messy ponytail worn up and out of her face.

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum walking with a friend in New York on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Often associated with the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid along with Kendall Jenner, the “model off duty” style is described as an effortlessly chic appearance usually worn by models when they aren’t on the clock. Baggy denim, cropped tops, and oversized silhouettes are things often linked to the “model off duty” aesthetic. Think uncomplicated and classic silhouettes mixed with Y2K-adjacent styling practices that come together in an ensemble that works solely based on the fact that the profession of the one wearing it is a model.

On the footwear front, “Germany’s Next Top Model” star stepped into a pair of black industrial-looking combat boots. The shoes were constructed out of plush and durable black leather and featured coordinating jet black laces with non-slip rubber tread soles and striking silver hardware.

A closer look at Leni Klum’s shoes. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Klum’s footwear choices often include pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots, and lace-up leg climbing sandals with the addition of crystal embellishments. When off-duty, the Dior makeup brand ambassador can usually be spotted in low top and platform sneakers from top brands like Adidas, Superga, and Fila. On dressier occasions, the star tends to style sleek black pointed-toe pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandal heels from brands like Marc Jacobs.

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum walking with a friend in New York on May 26, 2023. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

