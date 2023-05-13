Kim Kardashian Has Motocross Moment in Shiny Leather Trousers and Snakeskin Sandals at Lakers Game With North West

Kim Kardashian attended the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on Friday. The social media star sat courtside and was joined by her daughter North West.

For the game, Kardashian was clad in a white Los Angeles Lakers graphic tee with heavy distressed detailing and large yellow and purple lettering on the front. The reality star’s top was tucked neatly into a pair of high-shine black leather trousers in a high-waisted and fitted style likely constructed out of patent leather, hence the shiny finish. Kardashian’s trousers gave off a motocross vibe with a grungy effect, offering her look with a bit of an edge. That grungy style has become a go-to for the makeup mogul as of late.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Skims owner opted for a maximalist mix of accessories, sporting a plethora of silver and diamond-encrusted chains worn with matching diamond studs. Kardashian’s hair was worn out of her face in a slicked-back bun worn neatly on the top of her head.

On the footwear front, the fashion fanatic opted for a pair of snakeskin sandal heels. The pair was comprised of neutral snakeskin uppers with nude soles and thin but secure straps worn across the tops of her toes and around her ankles. 3 to 4 inch thin stiletto heels finished off the wild set, giving Kardashian a moderate and walkable boost. The businesswoman is a fan of strappy sandals of all kinds, incorporating the footwear into a myriad of her stellar looks over the years.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s sandal heels. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Skims founder is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Balmain, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela and Mugler.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.