Kim Kardashian Takes New York for Skims Pop-Up in Neon Pink Balenciaga Knife Boots

Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving her hotel in New York this morning, clad in an all-black ensemble. Kardashian is in the city to attend a Skims pop-up.

The former reality star was outfitted in a strappy black zip-up bodysuit from her own brand Skims featuring a plunging neckline and a bodycon fit made of neoprene. The fitted garment appeared to be formally used for water sports but was adapted into Kardashian’s wardrobe. The bodysuit was worn alongside black leather joggers from Balenciaga in a high-waisted style with a gathered and puckered waistline and a baggy silhouette. The bottoms were crafted out of black patent leather, hence their high-shine appearance.

Kim Kardashian departs her hotel on May 16, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Simply finishing off her look, Kardashian gathered her jet black locks up into a sleek high ponytail, worn up and out of her face.

As for footwear, the socialite wore a neon pink pair of pointed-toe over-the-knee boots from Balenciaga, breaking up her all-black color scheme. Made of shiny bright pink leather, the footwear was comprised of knife-like pointed toes and a sturdy structural silhouette with a walkable base. 3 to 4 inch thin stiletto heels gave the Skims owner a conservative boost in height.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Balenciaga hot pink knife jersey boots. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

Pointed-toe boots no matter the color of style, are a mainstay of many celebrities’ wardrobes, Kardashians included. The shoe style has been seen on top stars including Kate Middleton, Gwen Stefani, Tinashe, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, and Rita Ora among others worn for a variety of occasions.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, including see-through leggings and mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in matching or complementary hues from a wide array of top brands, such as Mugler, Balmain, Balenciaga and Maison Margiela. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, such as Rick Owens platform boots to Yeezy sneakers. Most recently, she’s been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from Prada, Manolo Blahnik and others.

Kim Kardashian departs her hotel on May 16, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

