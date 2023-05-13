Kendall Jenner Styles Dramatic Shearling Mini Skirt and Snakeskin Knee-High Boots at Lakers Game With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner attended the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on Friday. The runway regular sat courtside and was joined by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Giving model-off-duty style, Jenner was outfitted in a white cropped tank top worn with a tan shearling mini skirt with a faux-fuzzy texture. Although she took it off for the game, the model styled a black leather jacket in a boxy, oversized style that gave her ensemble a casual vibe.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

In the accessories front, Jenner sported all-gold accessories including a chain pendant necklace worn with mini gold hoops and chunky coordinating rings. As for her hair, the Calvin Klein brand ambassador wore her lengthy brown tresses parted down the middle and styled straight down.

Flattering her feet, the star stepped out in knee-high snakeskin boots, offering her outfit a wild touch. The footwear was constructed out of neutral and sleek textural uppers with sharp knife-like pointed toes. The animal-printed pair were finished off with short and thin black stiletto heels standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height. Knee-high boots are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Jenner’s included. The footwear has been spotted on a range of top stars like Mary J Blige, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton, Gwen Stefani, Gayle King, Zaya Wade, and Serena Willaims among many others.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

