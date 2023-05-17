Jill Biden Pops in Bright Blue Midi Dress & Heels at Jewish American Heritage Month Celebration

Jill Biden attended a celebration marking Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House yesterday alongside her husband President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

Tony Award nominees Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond performed music from the Broadway musical “Parade” during the event. The occasion was aimed at efforts to combat rising antisemitism.

The first lady was clad in a bright blue midi-length dress with short sleeves and a mock neckline. The garment was form-fitting and belted in the middle, crafted of thick and structural material. The light blue hue of Jill’s dress was perfect for the springtime occasion.

Jill Biden (L) and second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive for a celebration marking Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for accessories, Jill a sported gold chain necklace fastened to a heart pendant worn with dainty pearl studs and a thick pearl bracelet.

Although her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Jill stepped out in a pair of sling-back or pointed-toe pumps. The style has been in constant repeat in the former educator’s wardrobe.

In fact, the public figure donned slingback pumps of the floral variety from Dior a day prior to her attendance at King Charles III’s coronation. The footwear was comprised of a blooming floral print set on a white background and was comprised of pointed toes, short stiletto heels and thick monogrammed bow-embellished straps that were situated around the backs of Biden’s feet, keeping the style in place.

For footwear, the first lady’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Jill Biden departs a celebration marking Jewish American Heritage Month in the East Room of the White House on May 16, 2023 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images

