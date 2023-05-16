Jenna Lyons Shares Look Inside Her Shoe Closet in New ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Trailer

Jenna Lyons is giving fashion fans a glimpse inside of her expansive shoe closet, thanks to the new trailer for “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Lyons — one of the new group of housewives for the Bravo program’s 14th season, alongside Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Ubah Hassan, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield — was spotted in the new clip, shared on Monday on YouTube. Within the trailer, the former J.Crew creative director’s wardrobe is showcased in her massive walk-in closet, featuring shelves lined with color-coordinated rows of pointed-toe pumps, sandals, sneakers and flats. Eagle-eyed fashionistas will spot styles that Lyon’s amassed in an eclectically glamorous collection, hailing from brands including Gucci, Nicholas Kirkwood and Prada, as well as Adidas, Nike and Converse.

The trailer itself finds Lyons and the new group of Manhattan housewives socializing over dinners, exploring their closets and shopping — as well as relaxing on beaches and yachts during a tropical getaway. On the dramatic front, scenes are also included focusing on the group’s love lives and marriages.

Lyons herself earned further interest from fans on her ensemble from the cast’s group photo, featuring a white Homme Girls shirt over black Bottega Veneta trousers and layered jewelry sourced from Macklowe Gallery. For a nostalgic twist, the style entrepreneur also shared on Instagram that her footwear — a set of black satin D’Orsay pumps with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels — hailed from J.Crew’s 2019 collections.

Jenna Lyons is a fashion designer, businesswoman and actress based in New York City. The star, recently appointed as a new cast member of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New York City,” was notably a designer, creative director and president for J.Crew from 1990 to 2017. Previously, Lyons also launched her own reality show “Stylish with Jenna Lyons,” as well as beauty company LoveSeen, in 2020.

PHOTOS: Discover J.Crew and Manolo Blahnik’s 2012 collaboration in the gallery.