Hunter Boots Creates Colorful Marbled Clog Inspired by the Progress Pride Flag

Hunter Boots is celebrating Pride this year with the release of gender-neutral clogs.

The new “Bloom” clogs will include marbled rainbow-infused hues heavily inspired by the colors of the Progress Pride flag, from bright pinks to deep blues.

Hunter Boots 2023 Pride clogs. CREDIT: Hunter Boots

The clogs are unisex and represent “positivity and inclusivity” according to Hunter. They come in black and rainbow colorways and are priced at $60.

The clog is certified vegan and is crafted out of lightweight low-impact materials that contain algae sourced by Hunter through cleaning up natural waterways. Additionally, the shoes are molded to the foot and are easy to clean. They also feature light contouring on the footbed with cutout detailing on each side for ventilation and breathability.

Hunter Boots 2023 Pride clogs. CREDIT: Hunter Boots With the news of the collection, Hunter “supports the brand’s overarching campaign message of queer joy – celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and the joy that comes with complete self-expression as a form of positive protest.” Hunter Boots will donate 100% of the profits from the Bloom Pride clog to the brand’s partner and charity Outright International. The human rights organization is based in New York and works with partners around the globe to strengthen the capacity of the LGBTQIA+ movement. Formally known as the North British Rubber Compan, Hunter was founded in 1856 by Henry Lee Norris. In 1914, with the outbreak of World War I, the war office commissioned Hunter to produce sturdy rubber boots to protect soldiers stationed in the trenches. In 2023, Hunter has expanded its inventory to include a wide range of rain boots , slippers, clogs and hiking boots in men, women and children’s sizes along with an impressive range of cozy outerwear, accessories and socks among other things.

Hunter’s 2023 Pride collection will be available to purchase in the U.K., U.S., Japan and Europe starting June 1, the beginning of Pride Month, on Hunter’s online website.

