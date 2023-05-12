Halle Bailey Looks Ethereal in Sheer Blue Dress & Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere in Mexico City

Halle Bailey attended the Mexico City premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” yesterday. Bailey was joined by her co-star Javier Bardem.

The “Do It” songstress was clad in a Georges Chakra dress of epic proportions comprised of a plunging halter-style neckline trimmed with silver beading resembling seafoam or bubbles, giving the dress a nautical touch. The dress was constructed out of a sheer pale blue tulle with crosshatched detailing set to one side. The garment was floor-sweeping and also featured a low back.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey pose during the fan event for the Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at Parque Toreo on May 11, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

Bailey’s footwear was not visible over the lengthy hem of her dress, however, it’s likely she wore sandal heels of some kind with sparkling adornments to match her outfit. The shoe style has been a constant in the hitmaker’s closet for some time now. In fact, Bailey wore a similarly bedazzled sandal heel to the world premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in Hollywood, Calif., on May 8. The sandals were accompanied by a metallic silver dress.

When it comes to fashion, Halle has a personal aesthetic style consisting of modern pieces with a trendy air. From cozy streetwear fits to show-stopping red carpet looks, Halle always manages to serve up some serious style inspiration. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. In 2020, Chloe and Halle starred in a Fendi ad campaign for the label’s Peekaboo handbag. The Baileys also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals in 2018.

Javier Bardem and Halle Bailey pose during the fan event for the Premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” at Parque Toreo on May 11, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

