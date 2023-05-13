Hailey Bieber Suits Up in Blazer and Loafers With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber was spotted out and about with her husband and hitmaker Justin Bieber in New York on Friday. The couple ran errands with their dogs in hand.

Hailey was clad in business casual wears comprised of a structural light gray tweed blazer worn overtop a matching cropped top. On the bottom, the Fila brand ambassador styled dark wash denim “mom” jeans in a baggy style that sat low on her hips. Like Hailey’s application, blazers have been adopted into formal wear, worn in a variety of casual situations. Blazers, like the models own, are often worn with the addition of baggy trousers for a more relaxed appearance.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out and about with their dogs on May 12, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

For the finishing touches, the runway regular toted a mini black shoulder bag which she wore with thin black sunglasses and all-gold jewelry. Hailey’s short dark brown hair was parted down the middle and worn in a straightened style.

On her feet, Hailey stepped out in glossy black leather loafers. The style included eye-catching gold hardware, rounded toes and short stacked block heels. The casual pair contrasted Bieber’s less formal leaning ensemble quite nicely, making for a stand-out shoe choice by smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red-carpet events. The footwear is a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Hailey’s included.

A closer look at Hailey Bieber’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Beyond her fabulous wardrobe, Hailey has become a darling of the fashion industry, appearing in campaigns for Guess, Levi’s, Ugg, Ralph Lauren and Zadig & Voltaire, among other top brands. The star’s extensive shoe closet includes an eclectic and impressive mix of streetwear sneakers and sleek heels. On occasion, Hailey can be found wearing kicks by Superga, Nike, New Balance and Off-White. The model also favors embellished pumps, loafers and strappy sandal heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber out and about with their dogs on May 12, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

