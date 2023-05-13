Gwen Stefani Pops in Polka-Dot Dress and Thigh-High Boots at Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony

Gwen Stefani attended her husband Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Hollywood, Calif. Stefani was joined by her children Zuma, Apollo and Kingston Rossdale. Other attendees at the special ceremony included Adam Levine and his wife and model Behati Prinsloo.

The hitmaker was outfitted in a white and black polka dot dress from Philosophy with long flared sleeves and a flouncy collared dainty neckline. The garment was worn overtop black fishnets, a staple for Stefani, giving her ensemble an edgy touch.

(L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Accessorizing her ensemble, the “Rich Girl” songstress was stacked on chunky silver rings, one on every other finger, worn with a string of pearls. Stefani’s blond tresses were parted to one side and worn in a straightened style with the ends curled up.

Related Gwen Stefani Makes Stylish Outfit Changes for BeachLife Festival in White Knee-High Boots, Checkered Minidress & More Gwen Stefani Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Marc Jacobs Heels, Crystal Bralette & Fishnet Tights Heidi Klum Channels the 2000s in Backless Minidress With Gilded Thong & Leather Thigh-High Boots

When it came down to footwear, Stefani sported black leather thigh-high boots with sharp pointed toes and an appealing glossy finish that transitioned into sharp stiletto heels that ranged around 3 to 4 inches in height. The neutral pair were constructed out of patent leather, hence the high-shine look. The heel height certainly made the performer taller, while streamlining her silhouette, thanks to the angular arch and elongated toes.

A closer look at Gwen Stefani’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The shoe style is a go-to for many celebrities including Mary J Blige, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Middleton, Gwen Stefani, Gayle King, Zaya Wade, and Serena Willaims among many others. The footwear, no matter the style, offers the wearer a sleek and sophisticated appearance.

For red carpet and special occasions, the “Orange County Girl” singer often dons sparkly and embellished pumps and boots from top brands like Le Silla, Paris Texas and Casadei. She can frequently be seen in embroidered and fringed boots while off-duty, hailing from Frye, DSquared2 and Calvin Klein. For more casual moments, the musician also dons comfy footwear including Vans sneakers and Crocs clogs.

(L-R) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Blake Shelton’s Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

PHOTOS: Take a look at Gwen Stefani’s best street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.