Kansas City Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Gracie Hunt Serves Up Sporty Style in Fabletics & White Sneakers

Gracie Hunt shared a slideshow of photos to her Instagram today, getting sporty. The caption that accompanied the post read, “Par⛳️mahjong🀄️& pickle🏓😉 What’s on your weekend menu?”

In one of the first images, the social media star was clad in a Fabletics athletic dress in off-white comprised of a white halter-style bodice and a short and breezy skirt. Another image in the set saw the star outfitted in a neon green long-sleeved zip-up top worn with bright white striped shorts.

The look was paired with a white watch and large visor-like sunglasses with black ombre lenses. Hunt’s hair was parted to one side, worn simply straightened down.

For both of her looks, the social media star laced up athletic sneakers. The pair were a bright white with matching laces and mesh uppers. The sporty style is much like any other athletic shoe, made with a flexible, breathable and aerodynamic mesh made for everything from working out to running errands. Hunt’s monochrome style is a perfect mixture of style and function, bringing together the best of both worlds.

Hunt’s shoe style is often trendy and bold — with no shortage of sky-high heels. The 24-year-old often wears platform-soled sandals and pointed pumps in a range of heights, colors and finishes on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Tom Ford and Valentino. Off-duty, she also wears colorful Moon Boots boots and Ugg slippers.

Last we saw Hunt, the star was similarly sporty in a sleek black jacket and leggings, both from Lululemon. Underneath her jacket, the former Miss Kansas wore a semi-sheer sports bra trimmed with animal print. On her feet, Hunt sported a pair of crisp white Nike running shoes with breathable and aerodynamic mesh uppers.

