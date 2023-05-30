Disney’s Pride 2023 Collection Features Colorful Havaianas Flip-Flops and More

To celebrate Pride 2023, Disney has launched a colorful new collection.

The Disney Pride 2023 collection arrives with a variety of apparel and accessories for adults, children and pets. The capsule includes a Mickey Mouse pullover hoodie, spirit jersey and custom accessories such as figure sets, a Mickey Mouse ear hat, pins, layered necklaces and sketchbook ornaments.

Mickey Mouse Flip-Flops by Havaianas. CREDIT: Disney

Within the assortment is a pair of Mickey Mouse Flip-Flops by Havaianas. The sandal comes in adult sizing and has a whimsical design that features Mickey Mouse crawling between the rainbow stripes with “Here To Chill” messaging. Made in Brazil, the silhouette has a cushioned footbed with a textured rice pattern and a rubber flip-flop sole.

Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie from the Disney Pride Collection. CREDIT: Disney

Lisa Becket, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing for Disney Parks Experiences and Products, spoke about the importance of inclusivity and working with members of the LGBTQIA+ community to create the Disney Pride collection.

“At Disney Parks, we want our guests and cast members to see themselves reflected in the Disney stories, experiences, and products they know and love — all year long — and we are grateful to work with members and allies of the community to deliver products that are authentic. In addition to creating products that bring the joy of Disney stories to life for our guests, I am proud of our work year-round with nonprofits that lead important programs in support of the LGBTQIA+ community around the world,” Becket said.

The Mickey Mouse Ear Hat from the Disney Pride Collection CREDIT: Disney

The 2023 Disney Pride collection is currently available to shop on shopDisney.com and at select retail locations like Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

In honor of LGBTQ Pride month, several labels and retailers have amped up their messaging of inclusivity, charity and a sense of purpose. Sperry is the latest brand to launch an inclusive and LGBTQ-themed collection for Pride Month, joining a range of brands like Adidas, Vans and Teva that have released limited-edition capsules and products for the occasion.

