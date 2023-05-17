Crocs x Satisfy Release Classic Clogs With Nylon Bag Pouch For Outdoor Adventures

Crocs is helping you prepare for your next adventure with its latest collaboration. The comfort footwear brand has teamed up with Paris-based performance activewear label Satisfy to create a cutting-edge shoe that bridges tactile design with the iconic look and feel of Crocs’ Classic Clog. The result is a first-of-its-kind silhouette suitable for the adventurer and outdoor enthusiast in all of us.​

The partnership marks the beginning of a series of collaborations between the two brands, joining forces to change the perception of technical outerwear design one step at a time. The Satisfy X Crocs Classic Clog arrives in two unique colorways: Black and Bone.

The limited-edition design features a neoprene upper, nylon bag pouch, an adjustable shock-cord for proper fit, and reflective pop. The model also includes premium construction that shields the throat area from exterior matter, making the Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog made for outdoor exploration.

The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog in ‘Bone’ and ‘Black.’ CREDIT: Crocs

The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog in ‘Bone.’ CREDIT: Crocs

Beginning on May 24 at 12pm EST through May 26 at 12pm EST, fans can visit Crocs.com to enter the drawing for a chance to purchase the Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog for $95.00. Fans will be notified if they’ve been selected, and quantities are limited to one pair per customer. ​

The Satisfy x Crocs Classic Clog in ‘Black.’ CREDIT: Crocs

Although extremely polarizing, Crocs have made a comeback for better or worse as many have shifted their lenses towards easy-going footwear with an emphasis on comfort. Based in Colorado, Crocs has expanded their horizons massively, offering a wide variety of inventory from their original clog style to flip-flops, slides, and versatile wedges.

Crocs’ latest addition with Satisfy is one of their many high-profile collaborations. The popular shoe company has worked with Awake NY, Bad Bunny, SZA, Post Malone, Balenciaga, Takashi Murakami, Salehe Bembury, Vera Bradley and many more. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

PHOTOS: Discover Crocs’ top collaborations over the years in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.