Crocs Joins Pride 2023 Celebration With Transgender Flag-Inspired Jibbitz

Crocs is gearing up for Pride 2023.

The footwear brand has curated a collection of their signature Jibbitz in colorful fashions for fans to wear their LGBTQIA+ pride on their feet.

The colorful Jibbitz collective includes a five-pack of adornments inspired by the colors of the Transgender pride flag, including rhinestones and peace signs, along with a rainbow peace sign, a disco ball and more.

Crocs 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Crocs

The Jibbitz allows wearers to personalize their Crocs to no end, putting personality and pizazz into every step. Many of the Jibbitzs present in this curated selection are not new, however, they best represent the brand’s continued commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

For past Pride collections, Crocs has released their clog in rainbow colorways alongside custom charms in whimsical hues with shiny additions.

Crocs 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Crocs

The collection also includes a wide range of clogs and sandal clog styles in a variety of eye-catching shades available all year long.

In honor of the season, Crocs has donated to GLAAD, the leading LGBTQIA+ media advocacy organization. Crocs also partnered with artists and advocates from the LGBTQIA+ community to offer them a platform to share their journey toward their true selves.

Crocs 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Crocs

This has been a big year for Crocs thus far. In terms of collaborations, the footwear company has teamed up with a myriad of franchises, dabbling in the worlds of Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog, Hello Kitty and Pokemon in the past, creating equally colorful clogs, sandals and Jibbitz inspired by each institution’s characters and color schemes.

Throughout the brand’s history, Crocs has also collaborated with top names in television, music, fashion and food like Balenciaga, KFC, Diplo, Jimmy Fallon, SZA, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Karol G and Grateful Dead among a whole slew of others.

Crocs’ 2023 Pride collection is available now on their website.

