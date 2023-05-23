Coach Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride with Inclusive Campaign and New Colorful Sneakers, Sandals & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Coach is bringing its signature heritage pieces a burst of color for Pride Month.

In its newest Pride release, the New York-based brand is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with a vibrant collection and campaign. The imagery features an inclusive cast — including Alaska Riley, Xunami Muse, Papi Juice, Jonah Almost, Fran Tirado and Ashley Lukashevsky, as well as various youth from the Hetrick-Martin Institute — lounging and strolling together on the beach, inspired by inner confidence and the joy of friendship. Naturally, all are wearing the new collection, itself inspired by LGBTQIA+ landmark Fire Island.

Coach’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

The occasion also notably marks Coach’s tenth year of partnership between the Coach Foundation and the Hetrick-Martin Institute, which aims to foster positive LGBTQIA+ youth development. This year also continues Coach’s ongoing partnerships with CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers and scholarship fund Point Foundation, which also focus on creating supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Coach’s Pride 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

The imagery is also accompanied by an inclusive new collection, packed with themed takes on Coach’s signature leather goods, clothing and footwear. The $85 to $650 range includes a wide assortment of themed shorts, short-sleeved tops, tanks and jewelry, as well as handbags like the Tabby, Soft Tabby, Swinger and Luna with multicolored detailing, plus its viral $450 leather Cashin tote bag in new Pride hues spotlighting LGBTQIA+ landmarks Cherry’s, Belvedere, Tea Dance and the legendary Pines Pantry.

On the shoe front, the brand has also revamped its signature Sport sandals, Udele slides, Bobi platform heels and two versions of its $165 Lowline low-top sneakers with multicolored uppers, monograms and hand-knit rainbow crochet.

Coahc’s Pride 2023 Lowline sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

The Pride shoe selection also notably features a whimsical take on Coach’s $295 Vivienne sandal, a fisherman style with wide cutout front straps that’s complemented with thick platform soles and studded trim. The shoe’s Pride 2023 version features a hand-knit rainbow crochet lining — a process taking over 3 hours to complete — for a vibrant twist.

Coahc’s Pride 2023 Vivienne sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Coach is one of the latest brands to launch a collection for the Pride 2023 season. In addition to the New York-based fashion label, limited-edition capsules, products and co-branded collections have been released by Calvin Klein, Converse, Vans, Parke & Ronen and Teva, as well.

Coach’s Pride 2023 collection is now available on the brand’s website.