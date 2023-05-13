Ciara Is Summer-Ready in White Overalls and Pumps at Strength of a Woman’s Summit

Ciara attended day three of the Strength of a Woman’s Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban in Atlanta today.

The “Can’t Leave ’Em Alone” songstress wore slouchy Prada overalls crafted out of white denim with large pocket detailing, thick shoulder straps and silver hardware and Prada logo detailing. The slouchy jumpsuit style was worn with a matching and seemingly oversized white denim jacket worn casually wrapped around her waist.

Ciara attends the Strength of a Woman’s Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta. CREDIT: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

As summer approaches, many celebrities are adopting overalls into their wardrobes, making the casual style a staple in their outfit rotation. The versatile garment is often worn in relaxed situations, worn with similarly relaxed pieces.

Accessorizing her ensemble, Ciara styled a plethora of gold jewelry including pendant chain necklaces worn with stacked bracelets. The hitmaker wore her dark brown tresses parted down the middle and worn in voluminous waves.

On the footwear front, Ciara opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy cream-colored pointed-toe pumps. The neutral footwear was constructed of cream-colored patent leather, hence the high-shine finish. The footwear featured thin heels of 3 to 4 inches, sharp triangular toes and a sturdy walkable construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Ciara included. Similar to Ciara’s shoes, stars like Kate Middleton, Mia Goth, Kelly Ripa, Tinashe, Taylor Russell and Oprah Winfrey among others.

A closer look at Ciara’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

When it comes to fashion, Ciara never shies away from a statement. The musician frequently dons gowns, dresses and bodysuits featuring prints, textures and bold colors from Tom Ford, Alexandre Vauthier and more top brands. Her shoe wardrobe also features daring, strappy styles with tall heels by Giuseppe Zanotti, Femme LA and Stuart Weitzman. She’s also known to favor tall boots by Prada and Lesilla, and can often be seen in Converse sneakers while off-duty.

Ciara attends the Strength of a Woman’s Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta. CREDIT: Getty Images for Strength Of A W

