Charlize Theron Stuns in Shiny See-Through Mesh Ensemble With Pointed Pumps for ‘Fast X’ Premiere in Rome

Charlize Theron had herself a monochrome moment at Universal Pictures’ premiere of “Fast X” at Colosseo in Rome on Friday.

The “Monster” actress was clad in a see-through shiny black mesh ensemble from Christian Dior’s spring 2023 couture show. Theron’s look was comprised of a lengthy floor-sweeping collared coat featuring equally long sleeves and button closures worn overtop a bra and skirt crafted from the same sheer black fabric. The fabric in question was woven and vaguely shiny, creating a glimmering effect as the South African thespian traversed the red carpet.

Charlize Theron attends the Universal Pictures presents the “FAST X Road To Rome” at Colosseo in Rome. CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Finishing off her look, Theron donned a black leather beret worn with all-silver jewelry including stand-out diamond-encrusted ear cuffs.

On the footwear front, the Dior brand ambassador stepped out in a pair of classic black pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were constructed out of black patent leather, hence the glossy appearance, and featured knife-like pointed toes. Stilleto heels standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches finished off Theron’s set, offering her a conservative and walkable height boost. Like Theron’s application, pointed-toe pumps are often worn by a myriad of celebrities for formal occasions like red carpet events.

A closer look at Charlize Theron’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal Pictu

“Fast X” is an action-adventure film from the”Fast and Furious” franchise. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. The film is set to release on May 19 and features a stand-out cast including Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

The actress is a mainstay in the fashion sphere, having been the face of Dior’s J’Adore fragrance since 1999 and starring in campaigns for Breitling.

Charlize Theron attends the Universal Pictures presents the “FAST X Road To Rome” at Colosseo in Rome. CREDIT: WireImage

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.