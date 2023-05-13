Brie Larson Turns Heads in Vintage Versace Gown and Silver Sandals at ‘Fast X’ Premiere

Brie Larson was clad in vintage Versace while in attendance at Universal Pictures’ premiere of “Fast X” at Colosseo in Rome on Friday. The “Captain Marvel” actress was joined by her fellow “Fast X” cast members including Vin Diesel and Rita Moreno.

For the occasion, Larson was clad in a black strappy bodycon gown with a plunging bodice and a floor-sweeping skirt that was flared at the hem.

Brie Larson attends the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: Getty Images

Simple but effective, the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” star styled dramatic Briony Raymond necklace in silver with a large studded cross pendant. Larson’s dirty blond tresses were worn in a side part styled in face-framing waves.

Although they were hard to see over the lengthy hem of Larson’s dress, the thespian stepped out in a shiny silver pair of sandal heels. The footwear featured a metallic sheen with thin and clear straps. Thin stiletto-style heels finished off the high-shine set, standing at an estimated 3 to 4 inches in height, giving her a conservative boost.

Larson often includes comfortable and trendy styles in versatile hues and shapes into her daily rotation. Her go-to brands for fabulous footwear include Alessandra Rich, Miu Miu, Celine, Alexander McQueen and even Christian Louboutin among other recognizable names. Beyond her impressive blossoming acting career, the “Avengers: Endgame” actress has become a regular face in the fashion world, sitting front row at shows like Rodarte, Dior, and much more.

“Fast X” is an action-adventure film from the”Fast and Furious” franchise. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. The film is set to release on May 19 and features a stand-out cast including Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez among others.

Brie Larson attends the “Fast X” Premiere at Colosseo on May 12, 2023 in Rome. CREDIT: WireImage

