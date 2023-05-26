Bombas Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community With Colorful 2023 Pride Collection

Bombas is just one of many companies showing their support during 2023 Pride Month.
The apparel brand’s Pride collection celebrates individual expression and shines a light on their Giving Partners supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The collection includes 24 items including a wide variety of socks, the brand’s staple, in ankle, no-show and calf-length styles featuring tri-rainbow colorways, pride-themed slogans and whimsical heart prints.
The set of socks depicts a variety of different pride flags including the Trans and Lesbian flags so that fans of Bombas can wear their community with pride.
Each sock features seamless toes, cushioned footbeds for extreme comfort and extra-long staple cotton which keeps feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Bombas Pride socks are also moisture-wicking, ensuring they’re dry and comfortable year-round.
Socks in the collection come in children, toddler and adult sizes and can be bought individually or bought in packs of four, six, seven and eight. A singular pair of Bombas Pride socks retails for $13 and the bundles retail from $22 to $100.
Other items featured in the collection include a checkerboard printed unisex crew neck T-shirt made from super soft cotton, Pride trunks crafted from a unique blend of breathable and smooth cotton and Pride “Hipster” briefs with stretchy spandex.
Bombas’ Pride undergarments can be purchased in a two-pack and come in black and rainbow and pastel tie-dye colorways.
Each purchase from Bombas‘ 2023 Pride Month collection gives back to organizations supporting people facing homelessness, including those in the LGBTQIA+ community. A lack of shelter makes it harder to access clean clothing and can create feelings of isolation. That’s why their collection shines a light on our Giving Partners providing essential care, much-needed clothing and a true sense of community to LGBTQIA+ people experiencing housing insecurity.
Bombas 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.
