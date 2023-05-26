Bombas Celebrates the LGBTQIA+ Community With Colorful 2023 Pride Collection

Bombas is just one of many companies showing their support during 2023 Pride Month.

The apparel brand’s Pride collection celebrates individual expression and shines a light on their Giving Partners supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The collection includes 24 items including a wide variety of socks, the brand’s staple, in ankle, no-show and calf-length styles featuring tri-rainbow colorways, pride-themed slogans and whimsical heart prints.

Bombas 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Bombas

The set of socks depicts a variety of different pride flags including the Trans and Lesbian flags so that fans of Bombas can wear their community with pride.

Bombas 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Bombas

Each sock features seamless toes, cushioned footbeds for extreme comfort and extra-long staple cotton which keeps feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Bombas Pride socks are also moisture-wicking, ensuring they’re dry and comfortable year-round.

Socks in the collection come in children, toddler and adult sizes and can be bought individually or bought in packs of four, six, seven and eight. A singular pair of Bombas Pride socks retails for $13 and the bundles retail from $22 to $100.

Bombas 2023 Pride collection. CREDIT: Bombas

Other items featured in the collection include a checkerboard printed unisex crew neck T-shirt made from super soft cotton, Pride trunks crafted from a unique blend of breathable and smooth cotton and Pride “Hipster” briefs with stretchy spandex.

Bombas’ Pride undergarments can be purchased in a two-pack and come in black and rainbow and pastel tie-dye colorways.

Each purchase from Bombas‘ 2023 Pride Month collection gives back to organizations supporting people facing homelessness, including those in the LGBTQIA+ community. A lack of shelter makes it harder to access clean clothing and can create feelings of isolation. That’s why their collection shines a light on our Giving Partners providing essential care, much-needed clothing and a true sense of community to LGBTQIA+ people experiencing housing insecurity.

Bombas 2023 Pride collection is available for purchase now on their website.

