Blake Lively Slips on Loeffler Randall Loafers & Khaite Dress for ‘It Ends with Us’ Filming with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively was spotted filming “It Ends with Us” in New York on May 15 alongside her fellow cast member Justin Baldoni.

The “Gossip Girl” star was styled in a halter-style Khaite maxi dress in tan. The bodice of the dress was fitted while the skirt was free-flowing and comfortable, offering Lively a range of movement. Trying out a new look, Lively’s hair was dyed red for her role, sending fans into a frenzy. Her new crimson tresses were worn in a low ponytail while filming.

Blake Lively is seen filming with Justin Baldoni for “It Ends With Us” in New York on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Worn with blue and brown checkerboard-printed socks, Lively paired her dress with shiny brown Loeffler Randall “Rikki” Loafers comprised of shiny brown leather uppers, black platform soles and stacked square block heels. The footwear offered the thespian’s look a studious touch.

A closer look at Blake Lively’s shoes. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The “A Simple Favor” actress has been a longtime fixture on the fashion scene, stemming from her glamorous style and close friendships with designers like Louboutin and the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Lively previously served as the face of L’Oreal and Gucci’s Gucci Premiere perfume, as well as Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line, in the early 2010s. She’s also a front-row regular at Fashion Month, appearing at shows for brands like Michael Kors, Gucci and Dior, among others.

“It Ends with Us” follows the main character, Lily, who after growing up in Maine, going to college, and starting her own business, finds herself thinking that her life is too good to be true. Now living in Boston, Lily meets neurosurgeon, Ryle Kincaid.

The novel is based on the relationship between the author’s mother and father. The book garnered lots of attention on BookTok, a TikTok sub-genre, last year. A release date for the film has not been announced. In addition to taking the starring roles, Baldoni is also directing and executive producing the film under his Wayfarer Studios along with Lively.

Blake Lively is seen filming with Justin Baldoni for “It Ends With Us” in New York on May 15, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

