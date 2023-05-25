New ‘Barbie’ Trailer Presents Margot Robbie With ‘The Matrix’-Like Choice Between Pink Heels and Birkenstock Sandals

Barbie is back — and entering the real world, as revealed in a new trailer for the upcoming viral film.

Set for a June 23 release, the upcoming “Barbie” movie — directed by Greta Gerwig, and made with Mattel and Warner Bros. — starring Margot Robbie has just revealed a brand-new trailer.

Expanding upon its viral April 2023 teaser, the new clip finds Barbie (Robbie) experiencing a “perfect day” with Ken (Ryan Gosling) and a slew of other Barbies (including Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Sharon Rooney), packed with dancing and a fashionable beach party. However, trouble arises when Barbie is faced with challenges including cold showers, falling off her roof and — scariest of all — her angled feet turning flat.

New “Barbie” trailer with Margot Robbie. CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./YouTube

Further into the clip, it’s revealed that Barbie (with Ken in tow) will enter the real world and be faced with the harsh realities of growing up — from getting her mugshot taken in jail to realizing younger generations may not be fascinated with the allure of Barbie dolls anymore.

A notable incident also shows Barbie faced with the dilemma of reality when having to choose between staying in Barbie Land or entering the real world. This is notably seen when a guardian Barbie (Kate McKinnon) symbolizes the choice with a pair of pink stiletto-heeled pumps topped with a pink crystal heart (Barbie Land), and — in the other — a set of Birkenstock’s flat brown leather Arizona sandals.

Right after the trailer release, Birkenstock sandals started to trend on Twitter. A few users compared the choice between heels and flat sandals as the blue pill and red pill present in “The Matrix.”

Making her choose between a Manolo and a Birkenstock like the red and blue pill in the matrix 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CAVQMrB56D — Minnie (@saintdutchess) May 25, 2023

I think we all remember where we were when Kate McKinnon first appeared to offer us a Birkenstock — it's how I wound up at Wesleyan pic.twitter.com/bNXGJxV7Nd — kateyrich (@kateyrich) May 25, 2023

the birkenstock representing the real world in barbie i’m fucking crying lmfaoo pic.twitter.com/J25KYbYi7Y — daniela (@timotheehal) May 25, 2023

The now-viral trailer follows a wide array of “Barbie”-related news this week. In the last several days, Robbie was front and center in a doll-themed photo shoot for Vogue’s summer 2023 cover and its accompanying editorial, wearing high-fashion outfits from brands including Versace, Chanel and Christopher John Rogers.

News also broke that Dua Lipa — herself starring as a mermaid Barbie in the film — would release a song “Dance the Night” for the movie’s soundtrack on May 26, which Rolling Stone also revealed on Thursday will feature an all-star artist lineup including Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Gail and Haim.

“Barbie” will step into theaters on June 26. The film, directed by Gerta Gerwig, features a star-studded ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Simi Liu, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp and Nicola Coughlan.

About the Author:



Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.