Balenciaga Transforms 2016 Viral Speed Trainer Sneakers Into Mules

Balenciaga’s Speed Trainer sneakers were a hit in 2016. Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid are just some of the many celebrities who were seen wearing the sock-like shoe, which marked Demna’s debut as the creative director of the brand. Now, the Spanish luxury fashion house is bringing them back with a new silhouette.

Creative Director Denma has upgraded the Speed Trainer into a mule. The well-known look now comes with a backless design for an easy slip-on application.

Balenciaga Men’s Speed Recycled Knit Mule in Black CREDIT: Balenciaga

Just like the original shoe, the sock sneaker creates a fitted look on the foot with its tightly woven knitted material. The upper is covered with a black knit material that cuts off right before the heel. The chunky sole features a structured look with accents of rigged black rubber. Balenciaga’s logo now sits right above the outer area of the white sole.

Balenciaga Men’s Speed Recycled Knit Mule in Black CREDIT: Balenciaga

Along with the minimal silhouette, the mules also provide well-needed support for their users. With a “No Memory” ergonomic sole technology, that new Speed Recycled Knit mule makes someone feel as though they are almost barefoot.

Denma’s Trainer sneakers will also be turned into a mule style in the near future. The unique look is not yet available on the brand’s website and has only been seen in select boutiques.

Nevertheless, the new and improved Speed Mule is now available online and at Balenciaga stores worldwide for $750.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Balenciaga’s Relationship History in Pictures