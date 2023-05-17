Amal Clooney Turns Heads in Taupe Jumpsuit & Pumps at Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards with George Clooney

Amal Clooney attended the 2023 Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards in London yesterday alongside her husband and “Ocean’s Thirteen” actor George Clooney.

The Lebanese-British barrister was clad in a taupe jumpsuit that was comprised of a strappy bodice and a black leather belted midsection that transitioned into lengthy and billowing pleated trousers. The garment was suiting adjacent, offering Amal an alternative to the blazer and trouser combo for something a little more casual.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

Amping up the glamor, Amal carried a tan clutch with gold hardware constructed of leather worn with dangling fringy silver earrings featuring Lion motifs. The fashionable fixture’s styled her dark tresses in a sweeping side part, worn in brushed-out curls that framed her features.

When it came down to shoes, Amal stepped into black pointed-toe pumps. Constructed of patent leather uppers, hence the high shine, the human rights activist’s footwear included knife-like pointed toes with a sturdy and walkable construction that allowed her to traverse the red carpet with ease. Pointed pumps, have become a go-to shoe style for many top stars, Amal included. The sharp footwear has recently been spotted on the likes of Rita Ora, Jennifer Garner and even Paris Hilton.

A closer look at Amal Clooney’s shoes. CREDIT: WireImage

Amal is known for wearing clothes from top designers, including Ermanno Scervino, Zac Posen, and Oscar de la Renta. On the footwear front, the lawyer regularly dons pointed-toe pumps, platforms and sandals from top brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, Giambattista Vall, Versace, Prada, DKNY and Valentino.

The Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards celebrate the extraordinary achievements of young people all throughout the UK. supported by The Trust, and their journeys to a positive future. The star-studded occasion brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names like Amal and George Clooney, Stanley Tucci, Charlotte Tilbury, Edward Enninfu and Holly Willoughby among others.

Amal Clooney attended The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London. CREDIT: WireImage

