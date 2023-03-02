Aldo Unveils Spring 2023 Campaign & Collection With Notable Creators & Candy-Coated Footwear Styles

Aldo has tapped star power for its spring 2023 campaign.

The leading global footwear and accessories brand collaborated with notable creators and tastemakers for its new collection. The campaign stars Scotty Pippen Jr., social media star Tinx, Youtuber Noor Stars, model Irene Kim and musician Rishab Sharma.

Launching today, Aldo’s spring 2023 campaign is built around the concept of self-acceptance and aims to remind people to embrace their multiplicity and everything that makes them unique.

Aldo’s spring collection encourages versatile style expression by utilizing the mood-boosting, energetic tones of the season. The pieces are made with elevated quality that is designed for longevity with handcrafted artisanal details, vibrant candy-coated color palettes and statement-making decadence with contemporary finishings.

The line includes an assortment of platform silhouettes, heeled mules and strappy sandals for women as well as colorful spring-ready handbags. Loafers and slip-on sneakers for men also get a vibrant touch just in time for the new season.

Scotty Pippen Jr. stars in Aldo’s spring 2023 campaign. CREDIT: Aldo

Aldo’s Chief Brand and Product Officer, Daianara Grullon Amalfitano explained that the brand has always been a supporter of genuine self-expression.

“In the last three years alone, with the meteoric rise of social platforms and video first content, we’ve had such great success partnering with talent who live and breathe creating moments of connection with people around the world in ways that are meaningful and honest. The brand tie-in to the campaign, “For all that is YOU, there’s ALDO” positions ALDO as a reliable partner for today’s multi-hyphenate consumer,” Amalfitano stated.

Aldo ‘Taina’ Strappy Platform Heeled Sandal. CREDIT: Aldo

Aldo ‘Harpa’ Strappy Heeled Mule. CREDIT: Aldo

Aldo’s spring 2023 collection is available online at aldoshoes.com and in-store.

Aldo ‘Meadow’ Low Top Sneaker. CREDIT: Aldo

