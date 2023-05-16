Simone Biles Sparkles in Embellished Bikini & Cutout Sandals on Honeymoon With Jonathan Owens in MCM Slides

Simone Biles took to Instagram with a previous photo with her new husband Jonathan Owens while on their honeymoon walking the beach at a tropical oasis. She captioned the photo, “it’s been a week, take us back.”

The Olympian wore a white triangle bikini and bottoms that featured a sparkling metallic texture. She paired the set with a white cover up.

Biles accessorized the look with a silver toned pendant necklace and a pair of studs. She added to the look with a pair of blackout rectangle sunglasses. Biles kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

As for her footwear, she completed the look by slipping into a pair of white sandals. The leather slip on shoes featured a cutout toe strap. The sandals laid on a white footbed and an almond toe.

As for the Houston Texans safety, Owens wore a short sleeve T-shirt with orange swim trunks that featured an all over white swirled pattern. He accessorized the look with a silver toned watch, a pair of studs, and a chain. Owens also added a pair of blackout sunglasses with a white bucket hat. He completed the look with a pair of orange MCM slides.

The couple tied the knot earlier this month at a beach-side wedding where Biles walked down the aisle in a high-slit dress and 5-inch heels.

The Olympic gold medalist tends to gravitate towards classic and minimal footwear. If the Athleta ambassador is making a red carpet appearance, she likes to pair her glamorous ensembles with strappy sandals or peep-toe pumps.

The gymnast’s shoe closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent, and Badgley Mischka. While being in the athletic industry, she has collected numerous pairs of sneakers from Nike, APL and Adidas.