Sabrina Elba Takes The Plunge In Ruched YSL Dress & Silver Stiletto Sandals at ‘The Little Mermaid’ UK Premiere

Sabrina Elba was a scene in green at UK premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in London on Monday. The star attended the event to support Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming live adaption.

Elba looked stunning as she arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, donning an olive green dress by Yves Saint Laurent. The eye-catching piece featured a deep plunging V-neckline, thin spaghetti straps, a ruched bodice and a flowy sheer skirt.

Sabrina Elba attends the UK Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: MEGA

To further elevate ensemble, Elba accessorized with oversized statement earrings and a thick gold bangle bracelet. As for glam, the entertainer went with soft makeup and styled her hair in loose curls.

When it came down to the shoes, Elba tied her look together with silver metallic strappy sandals. The silhouette peaked out underneath dress and included a mirrored strap across the toe, a round outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

Related Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Her One Rule for Red Carpet Shoes & Talks High-Heel Struggles Spike Lee Pays Tribute To New York Knicks In Blue & Orange Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Knicks' Sneakers at Brooklyn Academy of Music Gala 2023 Laura Harrier Goes Wild in Zebra-Printed Dress & Heels at 'White Men Can't Jump' Premiere

Sabrina Elba attends the UK Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elba’s footwear styles are usually bold and sleek. The “Three Thousand Years of Longing” actress often wears strappy heeled sandals and pumps in a range of hues on the red carpet, hailing from brands including Christian Louboutin. In fact, Elba even accompanied Louboutin to the 2022 FNAA’s, and collaborated alongside her husband Idris Elba with the designer on two “Walk a mile in my shoes” capsule collections to benefit multiple nonprofits. She has also been seen in flat sandals and low-top sneakers from brands including Vans, as well.

Sabrina Elba attends the UK Premiere of “The Little Mermaid” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

“The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s 1989 Oscar-winning animated film, which is based on the fairytale by Hans Christian Andersen. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea to finding love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action movie debuts in theaters on May 26.

PHOTOS: Discover Sabrina Elba and more stars at the 2022 FNAA’s in the gallery.

About the Author:

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.