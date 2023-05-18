Blackpink’s Rosé Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With a Pedicure That Pops for Cannes Film Festival Debut

Rosé, of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, made her Cannes Film Festival debut on Wednesday, hitting the red carpet in Saint Laurent.

The 26-year-old singer (born Roseanne Park) signed an ambassadorship with the French luxury fashion house in 2020, so it only makes sense she would be wearing brand in Cannes. The New Zealand-born K-pop star attended the premiere of “Monster” in a black silky gown featuring a ruffled design with an elegant high neck.

Rosé attends the premiere of “Monster” at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the South of France on May 17, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rosé, who is also a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co., accessorized with sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring from the iconic jewelry brand.

Rounding out her look was a pair of simple black sandals that were mostly hidden by her dress. A white pedicure popped against the subtly pointed, open-toe style.

A closer view of Rosé wearing black Saint Laurent sandals at the “Monster” premiere in Cannes, France on Wednesday. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hours before the premiere, the “Pink Venom” singer teased her appearance by revealing she was in town via her Instagram story. She tagged Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, with whom she attended the 2021 Met Gala.

The Cannes Film Festival is held annually on the French Riviera to commemorate and screen highly-anticipated films around the world. The 2023 festival will run from May 16 starting with a screening of the French-language film “Jeanne du Barry” directed by Maiwenn and Johnny Depp and will continue until the 27, closing out with Pixar’s animation “Elemental.”

Guests like Natalie Portman, Margot Robbie, and Ben Affleck are all set to attend to represent their upcoming films.

