Megan Fox’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Embraces Bohemian Glamour in Beaded Bikinis & Sandals

Megan Fox took beach glamour to edgy new heights in her first-ever cover of Sports Illustrated‘s 2023 swimsuit issue. The magazine will hit newsstands on May 18.

“What I most want people to know is that I am a genuine soul who is hoping to actually belong to something, and not always have to live as a misunderstood outcast,” Fox shared in a video on the magazine’s website. “I want all people, not just women, to have respect for their bodies and for themselves.”

Megan Fox stars in the 2023 ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, on newsstands May 18. CREDIT: Greg Swales/Courtesy of Sports Illustrated

Within her photo shoot by Greg Swales, Fox posed in gold Skims bottoms beneath a wood and crystal-beaded Celia Kritharioti dress. The textured piece formed an allover embellishment for a bohemian effect, accessorized by Jacquie Aiche earrings.

Related Martha Stewart Poses for 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue in One-Pieces, Elegant Cover-Ups and Sandals Shaquille O'Neal & Lewis Hamilton Bring Their A-Game Style to Sports Illustrated's F1 Grand Prix of Miami Party Pamela Anderson Models 'Baywatch'-Inspired Swimsuit & More for Frankie's Bikinis Collaboration

The “Till Death” actress’ additional attire included a wide array of risqué and textured swimwear, including a hot pink cutout Miaou one-piece, pink IAMGIA bottoms, a multicolored crystal-embellished GCDS bikini, a brown leather-woven set and yellow bottoms by Frankies Bikinis, a snake-printed Norma Kamali one-piece and a graphic pink Agent Provocateur baby tee worn with black GCDS bottoms. Other artistic attire included a metal and crystal-beaded JÉBLANC halter top and skirt, pink beaded top and silver body jewelry by Ryan Storer, threaded pink Red Haixi dress and a printed Bareminimale bikini layered under a woven leather YVY top. All were accented with bohemian rings, body chains and earrings from Jacquie Aiche and Letra.

Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue highlights a range of celebrities, models, musicians and more wearing the season’s trendiest swimwear of the moment. The 2023 issue featured cover stars Megan Fox, Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader, with additional models including Maye Musk, Padma Lakshmi, Leyna Bloom and Olivia Ponton. Stewart also made history for the magazine as its oldest-ever cover star at 81 years old.