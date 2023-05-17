Laura Harrier Delivers Sleek Glam In Plunging Saint Laurent Dress & Sandals at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Laura Harrier brought sleek style to the “Monster” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The “White Men Can’t Jump” actress was among several famous faces to attend the event including Viola Davis, Sara Sampaio and Gemma Chan.

Harrier looked stunning while arriving on the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals. The model wore a black floor-length gown by Saint Laurent. The strapless piece was accompanied with a matching sash that wrapped around her neck and draped down her back. Harrier’s dress included a plunging scooped neckline with subtle ruched accents on the bodice.

Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images

Adding a dose of glam to her look, Harrier accessorized with Bulgari jewels including dangling diamond earrings and a statement ring. The “Mike” star parted her hair in the middle and swept it behind her ears. To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Harrier opted for soft makeup with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip.

Harrier’s wardrobe allowed for a faint peak at footwear choice. The entertainer seemingly completed her look with a pair of black sandals. The silhouette included a square outsole with leather uppers.

Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Harrier has become a leading figure in the fashion realm. For red carpet appearances, she tends to gravitate towards labels like Prabal Gurung, Christian Dior and Proenza Schouler. Harrier has also starred in campaigns for brands like Aldo, Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein.

Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” premiere during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Corbis via Getty Images

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

