Kesha Serves Breezy Style In Bodycon Maxi Dress & Square-Toe Mules at ‘Gag Order’ Album Listening Party

Kesha stepped out in sleek style for her “Gag Order” album listening party in London on Thursday. “Gag Order” is the pop star’s fifth studio album and will release on May 10.

Kesha made a case for the summer season at the celebration. The “Blow” singer donned a white maxi dress. The breezy lightweight piece included a plunging square neckline, thick straps with metal accents, daring cutouts at the back and a knee-high slit.

Kesha arrives at her listening party at 180 Strand on May 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Mega

Kesha arrives at her listening party at 180 Strand on May 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “TiK ToK” artist opted for minimal accessories. She styled her blond tresses in tousled waves and rounded out the look with soft makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, Kesha committed to a monochromatic moment by slipping into a pair of white mules. The silhouette had an square outsole, a thick strap across the toe and was set on a thin pyramid heel.

Kesha arrives at her listening party at 180 Strand on May 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Mega

Mules are never too casual or too dressy. The silhouette offers business at the front and party at the back. The modern simplicity of mules enhances your daily styles with a fashionable touch without being too bold or too boring.

Kesha arrives at her listening party at 180 Strand on May 11, 2023 in London. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Kesha is known for her eclectic taste and edgy style. When she’s not in chic shoes or daring gowns, you can find her in everything from Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots to Converse high-top sneakers and Nike gym shoes.

